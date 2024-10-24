Disney price target raised to $125 from $120 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs raised the firm’s price target on Disney (DIS) to $125 from $120 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is updating its FY25 Parks and Experiences estimates to reflect the launch of the Lightning Lane Premiere Pass and the Disney Adventure maiden voyage on December 15, 2025 with a net FY25 EPS view up 1c to $5.15, though its FY26 view is rising to $6.28 from $5.96, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DIS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.