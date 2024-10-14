Disney (NYSE:DIS) Reopens and Assesses Damage after Hurricane Milton

With Hurricane Milton now largely vanished from Florida’s shores, all that remains is the cleanup. And for entertainment giant Disney (DIS), the disruption turned out to be comparatively light. Investors breathed a sigh of relief and sent shares up fractionally in Monday afternoon’s trading. Disney parks were reopened as of Friday and were operating on “a normal schedule,” according to reports from CBS News.

Both the Disney Springs shopping center and the array of theme parks Disney operates in Florida were brought back online by Friday. More specifically, some of Disney was actually reopened and running by 7:30 a.m.

In addition, reports noted that power companies expect to have all of Florida completely restored by Tuesday, which is undoubtedly a welcome development for Floridians who spent the weekend without electricity.

A Bit of Rebuilding

Though Disney could successfully reopen many of its parks, it faced its share of challenges as well. An Instagram post from Dr. Mark Penning, vice president of animals, science, and environment at Disney, detailed some of what the animals—and their caregivers—endured during the storm. Not only did the animals need to be moved out of the path of the storm to safer locations, but their habitats also needed clearing and repair afterward.

Nevertheless, reports noted that several animals were successfully returned to their habitats at the Animal Kingdom Lodge following the storm.

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on DIS stock based on 15 Buys and four Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After an 11.49% rally in its share price over the past year, the average DIS price target of $113.36 per share implies 19.45% upside potential.

