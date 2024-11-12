News & Insights

Disney exploring fresh candidates in search for Iger successor, WSJ reports

November 12, 2024 — 10:10 am EST

Disney (DIS) is exploring fresh candidates in its search for a successor to CEO Bob Iger, including some from outside, as the board and its newly named chairman “move to bring order to a closely watched succession process,” according to The Wall Street Journal’s Robbie Whelan, Emily Glazer and Jessica Toonkel. Names that have surfaced in Disney’s deliberations in recent months include external candidates, such as Andrew Wilson, CEO of video game maker Electronic Arts (EA), sources told The Journal.

