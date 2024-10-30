News & Insights

DiscovEx Resources Reports Promising Exploration Progress

DiscovEx Resources Limited (AU:LAT) has released an update.

DiscovEx Resources Limited, trading as Latitude 66 Limited, reported significant progress in its exploration projects in Finland and Australia, following its reinstatement to the ASX after acquiring Latitude 66 Cobalt. The flagship KSB Project in Finland yielded promising drilling results, highlighting the potential for resource expansion, while the PSB Project identified over 20 prospective targets. The company’s financial standing remains strong with a cash reserve of A$3.3 million as of September 2024.

