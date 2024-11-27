DiscovEx Resources Joins EU Mineral Exploration Project

DiscovEx Resources Limited (AU:LAT) has released an update.

DiscovEx Resources Limited’s Kuusamo Schist Belt project has been selected as a key case study in a €5 million European Union-funded research initiative aimed at enhancing mineral exploration. The UNDERCOVER project, supported by a consortium of 16 international partners, seeks to develop advanced, sustainable techniques for exploring critical mineral resources. This initiative not only underscores the potential of the Kuusamo Schist Belt but also strengthens Latitude 66’s position in the global exploration landscape.

