Discovery Silver Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Discovery Silver Corp. has reported strong financial results for Q3 2024, driven by its Cordero project, one of the world’s largest silver development initiatives with significant potential in green energy and other sectors. The company is also focusing on sustainability and community benefits in Mexico, where it has received several environmental and social responsibility awards.

