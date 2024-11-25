Discover receives NYSE notice over filing of FOrm 10-Q

Discover (DFS) Financial announced, as required under the New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual, that it received a notice from the NYSE on November 19, 2024 that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission prior to November 18, 2024, the end of the extension period provided by Rule 12b-25 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The NYSE Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s common stock on the NYSE.

