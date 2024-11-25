News & Insights

Discover Financial Faces Compliance and Reporting Challenges

November 25, 2024 — 08:21 pm EST

The latest update is out from Discover Financial Services ( (DFS) ).

Discover Financial Services is addressing a compliance issue after receiving a notice from the NYSE for not filing its quarterly report on time, though this hasn’t affected its stock listing. The company is restating prior financial statements due to a card product misclassification, increasing liability to $1.2 billion, and expects adjustments to impact assets, liabilities, and earnings. Discover is expediting these corrections, with upcoming merger plans with Capital One also influencing its financial strategies.

