Disc Medicine Reports Promising Phase 1b Trial Results

October 25, 2024 — 01:26 pm EDT

An announcement from Disc Medicine ( (IRON) ) is now available.

Disc Medicine, a biopharmaceutical company, unveiled promising interim results from its Phase 1b trial of DISC-0974 at the ASN Kidney Week 2024. The study showcased significant improvements in anemia markers for patients with non-dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease (NDD-CKD), demonstrating substantial reductions in hepcidin levels and increases in hemoglobin. DISC-0974’s safety and tolerability were confirmed, highlighting its potential as a treatment for anemia linked to various chronic conditions. These findings suggest DISC-0974’s broader applicability in addressing anemia associated with inflammatory diseases.

For detailed information about IRON stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Stocks mentioned

IRON

