Disc Medicine initiated with a Buy at Jefferies

Jefferies initiated coverage of Disc Medicine (IRON) with a Buy rating and $89 price target Disc Medicine is a clinical stage biotech focused on hematological diseases, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company is building a “unique portfolio” of non-malignant hematological disorders with the near-term driver being bitopertin in erythropoietic porphyrias, followed by two earlier assets that could generate greater potential.

