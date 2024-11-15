News & Insights

Stocks

DISA Limited Hosts Annual General Meeting in Singapore

November 15, 2024 — 06:45 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

DISA (SG:532) has released an update.

DISA Limited held its Annual General Meeting in Singapore, where key company officials, including the Chairman and CEO, addressed shareholders. The meeting ensured that resolutions were voted on by poll, with some shareholders appointing the Chairman as their proxy. The results of the votes were managed by appointed polling agents and scrutinized for accuracy.

For further insights into SG:532 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.