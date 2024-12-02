News & Insights

DISA Limited Boosts Investment in Medical Tech Firm

December 02, 2024 — 05:48 am EST

DISA (SG:532) has released an update.

DISA Limited has increased its investment in Digital Life Line Pte. Ltd. by subscribing to additional shares worth S$221,638 through a rights issue, maintaining its 55.41% shareholding. This move, funded by the Group’s internal resources, reinforces DISA’s commitment to supporting the growth of DLL, a Singapore-based medical technology firm specializing in AI-powered diagnostic ophthalmology solutions.

