DISA Limited Boosts Investment in Medical Tech Firm

DISA Limited has increased its investment in Digital Life Line Pte. Ltd. by subscribing to additional shares worth S$221,638 through a rights issue, maintaining its 55.41% shareholding. This move, funded by the Group’s internal resources, reinforces DISA’s commitment to supporting the growth of DLL, a Singapore-based medical technology firm specializing in AI-powered diagnostic ophthalmology solutions.

