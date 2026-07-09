Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X ETF Explodes

Key Points

Micron's spending $3 billion to support semiconductor production.

Meta's spending even more -- $145 billion in 2026 alone.

10 stocks we like better than Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares ›

It's Thursday, 2 p.m., and do you know where the Nasdaq is?

It's up a respectable 1.2% -- but the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares ETF (NYSEMKT: SOXL) is up much, much more, surging past 14.1% on some billion-dollar-plus news items in semiconductors today.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Micron boosts the market

The first news comes from Micron (NASDAQ: MU) stock, which is surging nearly 8% after announcing it's investing up to $3 billion "to strengthen the U.S. semiconductor supply chain ecosystem," including by loaning GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. $500 million to help build its 300mm raw silicon wafer manufacturing facility in Sherman, Tex., and its signing a 10-year deal to buy the wafers GlobalWafers churns out.

In related news, Reuters is reporting that Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has signed a multi-year supply agreement to source NAND flash memory for its data centers from Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK), and is also buying DRAM from Samsung, and fiber optic cables from Sumitomo Electric, and Iris artificial intelligence chips from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) -- with Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) doing the chip design work.

It's all part of a Meta plan to spend $145 billion building out AI infrastructure this year alone.

3x the risk, 3x the gain

Think all the above might be enough to get semiconductor investors excited? Today it is, for sure. And several of the companies making headlines today -- Micron, Broadcom, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing -- are components of the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares ETF, too.

Their share price gains directly translate into upwards momentum for the ETF, and once 3x'ed... well, that's how you take a 1.2% Nasdaq gain, and parlay it into a 14.1% skyrocket for this heavily leveraged bet on semiconductor stocks.

Should you buy stock in Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares right now?

Before you buy stock in Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $407,651!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,252,823!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 922% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 9, 2026.

Rich Smith has positions in Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Broadcom, Meta Platforms, Micron Technology, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.