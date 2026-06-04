A Director Trimmed SEI After a Big Run — is there room to run?

Key Points

5,200 shares were sold directly on May 12, 2026, generating a transaction value of approximately $379,000.

The sale represented 10.39% of Argo's direct holdings.

No indirect or derivative participation occurred.

Argo retains 44,839 shares of Common Stock directly.

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Laurie H Argo, Director of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI), reported the sale of 5,200 shares of Common Stock for a transaction value of ~$379,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 5,200 Transaction value $379,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 44,839 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $3.4 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($72.88).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Argo's historical trading activity?

The 5,200-share sale is the largest single open-market sale by Argo, exceeding the prior sell event of 2,300 shares. Combined with her March 2025 open-market purchase of 4,000 shares, she has sold 3,500 more shares than she bought over that window.

The 5,200-share sale is the largest single open-market sale by Argo, exceeding the prior sell event of 2,300 shares. Combined with her March 2025 open-market purchase of 4,000 shares, she has sold 3,500 more shares than she bought over that window. What percentage of Argo's direct Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. holdings did this sale represent?

The transaction accounted for 10.39% of Argo's direct stake at the time of sale, reducing direct ownership from 50,039 to 44,839 shares.

The transaction accounted for 10.39% of Argo's direct stake at the time of sale, reducing direct ownership from 50,039 to 44,839 shares. Were any shares sold through trusts or other indirect entities?

No; all shares sold in this transaction were held directly, with no indirect or derivative entity involvement reported in the filing.

No; all shares sold in this transaction were held directly, with no indirect or derivative entity involvement reported in the filing. What is the current value of Argo's remaining direct position?

As of May 12, 2026, Argo's remaining 44,839 directly held shares were valued at approximately $3.4 million using the prevailing market close price.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $692.11 million Net income (TTM) $75.38 million Dividend yield (TTM) 0.65% 1-year price change 167.4%

* 1-year performance calculated using June 2, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

SEI designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators, provides technician support, logistics, transloading, storage, and develops inventory management software and all-electric automation equipment.

The company generates revenue through equipment sales, service contracts, logistics solutions, and proprietary software offerings tailored to the energy sector.

It serves exploration and production companies as well as oilfield services providers across the United States.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. operates at scale within the U.S. oil and gas equipment and services market, leveraging advanced technology and logistics capabilities. The company’s strategy centers on providing integrated solutions that enhance operational efficiency for energy producers. Its competitive edge stems from a combination of specialized product offerings and a focus on automation and digital inventory management.

What this transaction means for investors

Solaris Energy Infrastructure is not your typical oilfield equipment company. The automation hardware and digital inventory management software it has built on top of a conventional equipment and logistics business is what's driving the premium the market is willing to pay — and it is a premium. A forward P/E above 54 and EV/EBITDA near 23 are multiples you'd expect from a technology business, not an energy services provider.

Whether that's justified depends on how sticky and scalable the software layer turns out to be. If SEI can grow that revenue stream without proportional cost increases, the valuation starts to make more sense. If it remains primarily an equipment business with a technology wrapper, compression back toward sector peers is the more likely outcome. The stock has nearly tripled from its 2024 lows, and a director trimming into that strength is hard to fault. But the energy sector, especially oil, is broadly running hot, and that combination — elevated multiples, sector momentum, and a thesis that still needs proving — makes this a name worth watching rather than buying today. The better entry historically comes when energy is out of favor and the valuation has room to breathe.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.