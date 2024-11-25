Director Departure Update from Autosports Group Ltd

Autosports Group Ltd (AU:ASG) has released an update.

Autosports Group Ltd announces that Robert Michael Scott Quant will cease to serve as a director as of November 2024. While Mr. Quant holds no registered securities, he is associated with 62,499 ordinary shares through Snowblue Pty Ltd as a trustee for the Quant Family Superannuation Fund. The update is part of the company’s compliance with ASX listing rules.

