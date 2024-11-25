Director Departure Update from Autosports Group Ltd

Autosports Group Ltd (AU:ASG) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Autosports Group Ltd announces that Robert Michael Scott Quant will cease to serve as a director as of November 2024. While Mr. Quant holds no registered securities, he is associated with 62,499 ordinary shares through Snowblue Pty Ltd as a trustee for the Quant Family Superannuation Fund. The update is part of the company’s compliance with ASX listing rules.
For further insights into AU:ASG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Ignore the Noise,’ Says Colin Sebastian About Alphabet Stock
- ‘Load Up Ahead of Holiday Season,’ Says Youssef Squali on Amazon Stock
- ‘There’s More Room to Run,’ Says Top Analyst About MicroStrategy Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.