Director Adjusts Holdings in First Graphene Ltd

First Graphene Ltd (AU:FGR) has released an update.

Warwick Robert Grigor, a director of First Graphene Ltd, has adjusted his holdings through the acquisition of 600,000 Performance Rights under the company’s Incentive Awards Plan. This change reflects ongoing strategic maneuvers as First Graphene positions itself for future growth, potentially affecting investor sentiments.

