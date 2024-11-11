Director Acquires Significant Shares in Spirit Technology

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. (AU:ST1) has released an update.

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. has announced that Russell Baskerville, a recently appointed Non-Executive Director, has acquired 18,867,924 fully paid ordinary shares through a private placement, valued at $1,000,000. This purchase was part of the terms of his appointment and executed without shareholder approval due to specific listing rule allowances. The shares were acquired at an issue price of 5.3 cents each.

