Direct Line Insurance Strengthens Board with New Appointment

Direct Line Insurance (GB:DLG) has released an update.

Direct Line Insurance Group has appointed Carol Hagh, an independent Non-Executive Director, to its Remuneration Committee starting November 1, 2024. This strategic move aims to bolster the company’s governance and aligns with regulatory requirements, potentially impacting investor confidence positively.

