News & Insights

Stocks

Direct Line Insurance Strengthens Board with New Appointment

October 31, 2024 — 07:04 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Direct Line Insurance (GB:DLG) has released an update.

Direct Line Insurance Group has appointed Carol Hagh, an independent Non-Executive Director, to its Remuneration Committee starting November 1, 2024. This strategic move aims to bolster the company’s governance and aligns with regulatory requirements, potentially impacting investor confidence positively.

For further insights into GB:DLG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.