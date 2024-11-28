Direct Line Executives Engage in Share Transactions

Direct Line Insurance (GB:DLG) has released an update.

Direct Line Insurance Group has announced a series of share transactions involving key executives, including CEO Adam Winslow and other senior officers. These transactions, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, include the purchase of ordinary shares under the company’s Buy As You Earn Plan. The move reflects ongoing strategic financial activities within the company.

