Direct Indexing Can Reduce Portfolio Risk

Direct indexing has witnessed a meteoric rise, with investments in direct indexes eclipsing $260 billion by the end of 2022. This method, involving the investment in individual securities comprising an index rather than the index fund itself, offers a distinctive set of advantages.

It not only aims to closely replicate index performance but also holds the potential to significantly enhance tax efficiency. Furthermore, direct indexing provides a level of customization surpassing conventional index funds, making it increasingly attractive for those seeking tailored investment approaches. Direct indexing is gaining momentum, particularly due to its ability to mitigate risk concentration.

Through this strategy, investors can manage individual components for tax purposes more effectively. By liquidating underperforming securities to offset taxable gains elsewhere in their portfolio, investors can potentially reduce tax liabilities and enhance tax efficiency. However, it's essential to navigate this strategy within the confines of the wash sale rule, which prohibits claiming a tax deduction for a sold security if a substantially identical one is purchased within 30 days before or after the sale.

Finsum: More needs to be said about direct indexing reducing risk in the portfolio by selecting and deselecting stocks based on their risk profile.

direct indexing

risk

tax loss harvesting

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.