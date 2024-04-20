News & Insights

Personal Finance

Direct Indexing Can Reduce Portfolio Risk

April 20, 2024 — 03:53 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Direct Indexing Can Reduce Portfolio Risk

Direct indexing has witnessed a meteoric rise, with investments in direct indexes eclipsing $260 billion by the end of 2022. This method, involving the investment in individual securities comprising an index rather than the index fund itself, offers a distinctive set of advantages. 

 

It not only aims to closely replicate index performance but also holds the potential to significantly enhance tax efficiency. Furthermore, direct indexing provides a level of customization surpassing conventional index funds, making it increasingly attractive for those seeking tailored investment approaches. Direct indexing is gaining momentum, particularly due to its ability to mitigate risk concentration. 

 

Through this strategy, investors can manage individual components for tax purposes more effectively. By liquidating underperforming securities to offset taxable gains elsewhere in their portfolio, investors can potentially reduce tax liabilities and enhance tax efficiency. However, it's essential to navigate this strategy within the confines of the wash sale rule, which prohibits claiming a tax deduction for a sold security if a substantially identical one is purchased within 30 days before or after the sale.

Finsum: More needs to be said about direct indexing reducing risk in the portfolio by selecting and deselecting stocks based on their risk profile. 

  • direct indexing
  • risk
  • tax loss harvesting

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.