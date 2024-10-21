News & Insights

Direct Communication Solutions Wins IoT Innovation Award

October 21, 2024 — 04:03 pm EDT

Direct Communication Solutions (TSE:DCSI) has released an update.

Direct Communication Solutions, Inc. has been awarded the IoT Project of the Year Award for its innovative solution to prevent catalytic converter theft, developed in partnership with Catrak Technologies. This groundbreaking solution integrates cellular connectivity, GPS tracking, and real-time alerts to protect valuable vehicle components targeted by thieves, addressing a significant and costly problem for vehicle owners.

