DIP Corporation Unveils New App for Part-Time Workers

DIP Corporation, in collaboration with iRidge, has launched ‘Baitoru Talk,’ a new app designed to improve communication between part-time workers and store managers, addressing issues found with using personal social media for work-related communication. The app, currently in a testing phase, aims to streamline shift adjustments and enhance workplace satisfaction, with plans for a full-scale launch next spring.

