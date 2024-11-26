News & Insights

DIP Corporation Unveils New App for Part-Time Workers

November 26, 2024 — 01:24 am EST

DIP (JP:2379) has released an update.

DIP Corporation, in collaboration with iRidge, has launched ‘Baitoru Talk,’ a new app designed to improve communication between part-time workers and store managers, addressing issues found with using personal social media for work-related communication. The app, currently in a testing phase, aims to streamline shift adjustments and enhance workplace satisfaction, with plans for a full-scale launch next spring.

