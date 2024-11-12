News & Insights

Stocks

Diodes Reports Strong Q3 2024 Revenue Growth

November 12, 2024 — 05:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Diodes ( (DIOD) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Diodes Inc’s Q3 2024earnings callrevealed a 9.5% sequential revenue increase, driven by strong market recovery in Asia and a notable 18% rise in automotive market revenue. Despite inventory adjustments in both the automotive and industrial sectors, the company anticipates better-than-usual seasonal revenue for Q4. Strategic efforts to moderate capital expenditure and past cost reductions aim to sustain earnings and cash flow, while maintaining capacity for future demand, particularly in higher-margin markets.

For detailed information about DIOD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIOD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.