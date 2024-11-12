Diodes Reports Strong Q3 2024 Revenue Growth

Diodes ( (DIOD) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Diodes Inc’s Q3 2024earnings callrevealed a 9.5% sequential revenue increase, driven by strong market recovery in Asia and a notable 18% rise in automotive market revenue. Despite inventory adjustments in both the automotive and industrial sectors, the company anticipates better-than-usual seasonal revenue for Q4. Strategic efforts to moderate capital expenditure and past cost reductions aim to sustain earnings and cash flow, while maintaining capacity for future demand, particularly in higher-margin markets.

