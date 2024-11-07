Dingdong’s Impressive Q3 2024 Financial Surge

Dingdong (DDL) has released an update.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited, a prominent fresh grocery e-commerce company in China, reported a remarkable financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with its GMV surging by 28.3% year-over-year to RMB7,267.0 million and net income skyrocketing by 6,240.6%. The company also achieved a record non-GAAP net income of RMB161.6 million, marking its eighth consecutive quarter of profitability, driven by increased transacting users and expanded station networks.

