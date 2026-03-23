DIN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (Symbol: DIN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.12, changing hands as low as $27.27 per share. Dine Brands Global Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DIN's low point in its 52 week range is $18.63 per share, with $39.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.37.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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