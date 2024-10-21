News & Insights

Dimerix Limited Issues Unquoted Equity Options for Employees

Dimerix Limited (AU:DXB) has released an update.

Dimerix Limited has announced the issuance of 2.7 million unquoted equity options as part of an employee incentive scheme. These options are not intended to be listed on the ASX, providing employees with potential future benefits tied to the company’s performance. This move could signal confidence in the company’s growth prospects and align employee interests with those of shareholders.

