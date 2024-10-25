News & Insights

Dimerix Limited Announces Director’s Option Acquisition

October 25, 2024 — 03:03 am EDT

Dimerix Limited (AU:DXB) has released an update.

Dimerix Limited has announced a change in the director’s securities holdings, with Clinton Snow acquiring 300,000 unlisted options across three different exercise prices, all expiring in 2029. The options were issued under the company’s Employee Share Option Plan (ESOP), with a total valuation of $110,148. This move could be of interest to investors tracking executive decisions within the company.

