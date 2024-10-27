News & Insights

Dimerix Announces Key Developments in Kidney Disease Trials

October 27, 2024 — 08:20 pm EDT

Dimerix Limited (AU:DXB) has released an update.

Dimerix Limited has announced promising results from the PARASOL working group’s analysis, which supports the use of eGFR and proteinuria as key endpoints for FDA approval in kidney disease treatments. The company’s ACTION3 Phase 3 clinical trial is collecting data on these endpoints, potentially paving the way for expedited market approval. Additionally, Dr. Laura Mariani, an expert nephrologist, has been appointed to Dimerix’s Medical Advisory Board.

