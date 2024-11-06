News & Insights

Dimainvest Targets Shedir Pharma Delisting with Acquisition Offer

November 06, 2024 — 02:21 pm EST

Shedir Pharma Group S.P.A. (IT:SHE) has released an update.

Dimainvest S.r.l. has announced a voluntary public acquisition offer for the remaining 11.92% of Shedir Pharma Group S.p.A.’s ordinary shares, aiming to delist the company from Euronext Growth Milan. The offer values each share at Euro 4.90, totaling approximately Euro 6.68 million for the shares subject to the offer.

