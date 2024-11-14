News & Insights

Dillard's Q3 Profit Down On Weak Sales

November 14, 2024

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Luxury department store chain Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net income dropped to $124.6 million from last year's $155.3 million.

Earnings per share declined to $7.73 from $9.49 a year ago.

Net sales for the 13 weeks ended November 2 were $1.427 billion, slightly lower than prior year's $1.476 billion.

Total retail sales decreased 4 percent from last year to $1.356 billion. Sales in comparable stores for that same period decreased 4 percent.

