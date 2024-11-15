Dillard’s price target raised to $450 from $380 at Telsey Advisory

Telsey Advisory analyst Dana Telsey raised the firm’s price target on Dillard’s (DDS) to $450 from $380 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The company returned to its pattern of impressive bottom-line beats in Q3, which was driven by stronger results across the board, the analyst tells investors. While the company is showing resilience in the face of uncertain market conditions, the firm continues to see structural challenges in the near-term.

