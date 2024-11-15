News & Insights

Stocks
DDS

Dillard’s price target raised to $450 from $380 at Telsey Advisory

November 15, 2024 — 10:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Telsey Advisory analyst Dana Telsey raised the firm’s price target on Dillard’s (DDS) to $450 from $380 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The company returned to its pattern of impressive bottom-line beats in Q3, which was driven by stronger results across the board, the analyst tells investors. While the company is showing resilience in the face of uncertain market conditions, the firm continues to see structural challenges in the near-term.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DDS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DDS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.