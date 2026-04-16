Dillards Capital Trust I Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DDT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Dillards Capital Trust I (Symbol: DDT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.06, changing hands as low as $25.91 per share. Dillards Capital Trust I shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DDT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DDT's low point in its 52 week range is $25.11 per share, with $26.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.01.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.