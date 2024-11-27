DigitalX Marks Decade on ASX with Growth and Resilience

DigitalX Limited (AU:DCC) has released an update.

DigitalX Limited celebrated its 10th anniversary on ASX, reflecting on its resilience amidst the volatile crypto market and highlighting significant growth in revenues and assets. The company continues to manage highly successful funds and remains poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities as global regulations evolve. With a strong balance sheet and pioneering initiatives like the first Australian-domiciled spot Bitcoin ETF, DigitalX is well-positioned for future expansion in digital assets.

