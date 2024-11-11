DigitalX Limited Achieves Strong Gains in October

DigitalX Limited (AU:DCC) has released an update.

DigitalX Limited reported a strong performance in October 2024, with its Bitcoin Fund soaring by 15.9% and its DigitalX Fund increasing by 10.9%, both significantly outperforming the S&P Cryptocurrency Top 10 Equal Weight Index, which rose by just 3.4%. Despite market volatility, the company boasts impressive annualized returns since inception, with the Bitcoin Fund achieving 56.3% per annum and the DigitalX Fund 19.3%. As DigitalX positions itself strategically to leverage anticipated regulatory changes, it continues to attract interest from institutional investors seeking uncorrelated assets.

For further insights into AU:DCC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.