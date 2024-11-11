DigitalX Limited Achieves Strong Gains in October

DigitalX Limited (AU:DCC) has released an update.
DigitalX Limited reported a strong performance in October 2024, with its Bitcoin Fund soaring by 15.9% and its DigitalX Fund increasing by 10.9%, both significantly outperforming the S&P Cryptocurrency Top 10 Equal Weight Index, which rose by just 3.4%. Despite market volatility, the company boasts impressive annualized returns since inception, with the Bitcoin Fund achieving 56.3% per annum and the DigitalX Fund 19.3%. As DigitalX positions itself strategically to leverage anticipated regulatory changes, it continues to attract interest from institutional investors seeking uncorrelated assets.
