News & Insights

Stocks

DigitalX Limited Achieves Strong Gains in October

November 11, 2024 — 06:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

DigitalX Limited (AU:DCC) has released an update.

DigitalX Limited reported a strong performance in October 2024, with its Bitcoin Fund soaring by 15.9% and its DigitalX Fund increasing by 10.9%, both significantly outperforming the S&P Cryptocurrency Top 10 Equal Weight Index, which rose by just 3.4%. Despite market volatility, the company boasts impressive annualized returns since inception, with the Bitcoin Fund achieving 56.3% per annum and the DigitalX Fund 19.3%. As DigitalX positions itself strategically to leverage anticipated regulatory changes, it continues to attract interest from institutional investors seeking uncorrelated assets.

For further insights into AU:DCC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DGGXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.