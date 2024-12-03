DigitalX Boosts Bitcoin ETF to $47.6 Million

DigitalX Limited (AU:DCC) has released an update.

DigitalX Limited has advanced its position in the financial markets by increasing the value of its Bitcoin ETF, BTXX, to $47.6 million through a significant subscription by its Bitcoin Fund. This move offers investors a simplified way to gain exposure to Bitcoin through a regulated fund, eliminating the need for digital wallets. The company’s strategy solidifies its role in the blockchain economy by providing innovative investment solutions.

