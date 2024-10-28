News & Insights

Markets
DBRG

DigitalBridge Group To Acquire Yondr Group - Quick Facts

October 28, 2024 — 05:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) said it has reached an agreement to acquire Yondr Group, a global developer and operator of hyperscale data centers, through one of its managed investment funds. Yondr will continue to operate as an independent company within DigitalBridge's portfolio. Yondr has more than 420MW of capacity committed to hyperscalers, with significant additional land to support a total potential capacity of over 1GW.

"Yondr's assets and strong relationships with leading hyperscale clients align with DigitalBridge's vision to support the future of digital infrastructure," said Jon Mauck, Senior Managing Director at DigitalBridge.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DBRG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.