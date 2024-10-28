DigitalBridge Group To Acquire Yondr Group - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) said it has reached an agreement to acquire Yondr Group, a global developer and operator of hyperscale data centers, through one of its managed investment funds. Yondr will continue to operate as an independent company within DigitalBridge's portfolio. Yondr has more than 420MW of capacity committed to hyperscalers, with significant additional land to support a total potential capacity of over 1GW.

"Yondr's assets and strong relationships with leading hyperscale clients align with DigitalBridge's vision to support the future of digital infrastructure," said Jon Mauck, Senior Managing Director at DigitalBridge.

