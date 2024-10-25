News & Insights

Digitalbox Strengthens Board with New Appointments

October 25, 2024 — 02:14 am EDT

Digitalbox plc (GB:DBOX) has released an update.

Digitalbox plc has appointed Claire Blunt as an independent Non-Executive Director, enhancing its leadership with her extensive media industry experience. Additionally, the company plans to add Graham Bryce to the board, pending due diligence, as part of a strategic review initiative. These appointments aim to strengthen Digitalbox’s strategic direction in the competitive digital media landscape.

