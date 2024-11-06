News & Insights

Stocks

Digitalbox Enhances Board with New Non-Executive Director

November 06, 2024 — 11:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Digitalbox plc (GB:DBOX) has released an update.

Digitalbox plc has appointed Graham Bryce, a seasoned media executive, as a Non-Executive Director to enhance its strategic direction, following shareholder recommendations. Bryce’s extensive experience in the media industry is expected to contribute significantly to the company’s ongoing strategic review. This appointment comes shortly after the addition of Claire Blunt as an independent Non-Executive Director.

For further insights into GB:DBOX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.