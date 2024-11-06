Digitalbox Enhances Board with New Non-Executive Director

Digitalbox plc (GB:DBOX) has released an update.

Digitalbox plc has appointed Graham Bryce, a seasoned media executive, as a Non-Executive Director to enhance its strategic direction, following shareholder recommendations. Bryce’s extensive experience in the media industry is expected to contribute significantly to the company’s ongoing strategic review. This appointment comes shortly after the addition of Claire Blunt as an independent Non-Executive Director.

