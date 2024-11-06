Digital Turbine Reports Q2 Financial Results Amid Strategic Transformations

Digital Turbine Inc. ( (APPS) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Digital Turbine Inc. presented to its investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc. is a company that specializes in enhancing mobile consumer experiences through its end-to-end platform, primarily operating in the mobile advertising industry. In its latest earnings report, Digital Turbine announced a fiscal second-quarter revenue of $118.7 million, marking a slight quarter-over-quarter increase but a significant 17% year-over-year decline. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $25.0 million, improved from a much larger loss in the previous year due to a goodwill impairment charge. However, on a non-GAAP basis, the company achieved adjusted net income of $5.0 million.

The company’s non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $15.3 million, reflecting a decrease from the previous year but an improvement from the prior quarter. Digital Turbine has embarked on a transformation program aimed at cost efficiency, targeting over $25 million in annual cash savings. Additionally, the company acquired ONE Store International to expand its app ecosystem beyond the traditional model.

Looking forward, Digital Turbine expects fiscal year 2025 revenue between $475 million and $485 million, with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA ranging from $65 million to $75 million. The company is optimistic about future growth, emphasizing the need for strategic transformation to navigate anticipated challenges and capitalize on opportunities in the evolving mobile app marketplace.

