Digital Realty Q3 Earnings Decline

(RTTNews) - Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR), Thursday reported net income attributable to shareholders of $41.01 million or $0.09 a share for the third quarter compared to $723.4 million or $2.31 a share last year.

Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Funds from operations stood at $520.4 million or $1.55 a share compared to $481.5 million or $1.55 a share in prior year.

Core FFO rose to $557.4 million or $1.67 a share from last year's $500.4 million or $1.62 a share.

AFFO stood at $507.5 million or $1.52 a share compared to $431.3 million or $1.40 a share in prior year.

Total operating revenues increased to $1.43 billion from $1.40 billion in previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects earnings of $1.40 to $1.50 per share and FFO of $6.12 to $6.25 per share for the fiscal year of 2024.

