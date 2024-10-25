News & Insights

Digital Domain Holdings Announces Key Distribution Agreement

October 25, 2024 — 07:48 am EDT

Digital Domain Holdings (HK:0547) has released an update.

Digital Domain Holdings Limited is set to hold a special general meeting on November 11, 2024, to discuss an exclusive distribution agreement with ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. The agreement will appoint Digital Domain Gaming Media as the exclusive distributor for ADATA’s XPG branded products in Greater China and the Americas. Shareholders will vote on this resolution, which could significantly enhance the company’s market presence in these regions.

