Digital Core REIT Fills Toronto Facility to Capacity

Digital Core REIT (SG:DCRU) has released an update.

Digital Core REIT has secured a three-year lease agreement with an AI computing developer, filling its Toronto data center to full capacity by the first quarter of 2025 and boosting its overall portfolio occupancy. This deal is set to generate an annualized rent of approximately US$4.7 million, underscoring the growing demand for AI-optimized infrastructure. The move aligns with Digital Core REIT’s strategy to leverage core global data center markets to enhance shareholder value.

