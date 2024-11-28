Digital Core REIT Engages Investors Ahead of Key Meeting

Digital Core REIT (SG:DCRU) has released an update.
Digital Core REIT is preparing for its Extraordinary General Meeting on December 4, 2024, where the management will address substantial questions from unitholders regarding the proposed acquisition. Key concerns have been summarized for easier reference, highlighting the company’s commitment to transparency and engagement with investors.
