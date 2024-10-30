Digital China Holdings Reports Revenue Growth Amid Losses

Digital China Holdings (HK:0861) has released an update.

Digital China Information Service Group reported an operating revenue of RMB 6.68 billion for the first nine months of 2024 but faced a net loss of RMB 118 million. The company is intensifying its financial technology strategies, with significant growth in its financial software services, which saw a 19.42% increase in revenue. Despite the loss, the company is expanding its global presence with its “Onebox” solution and maintains a substantial backlog of contracts yet to be recognized.

