Digital China Holdings Reports Revenue Growth Amid Losses

October 30, 2024 — 06:45 am EDT

Digital China Holdings (HK:0861) has released an update.

Digital China Information Service Group reported an operating revenue of RMB 6.68 billion for the first nine months of 2024 but faced a net loss of RMB 118 million. The company is intensifying its financial technology strategies, with significant growth in its financial software services, which saw a 19.42% increase in revenue. Despite the loss, the company is expanding its global presence with its “Onebox” solution and maintains a substantial backlog of contracts yet to be recognized.

