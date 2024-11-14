Digital Bros Sees Revenue Growth Despite Net Loss

Digital Bros S.p.A. (IT:DIB) has released an update.

Digital Bros reported a 6.3% increase in net revenues for the first quarter of the 2024-2025 fiscal year, reaching 21.5 million euros, driven by sales of catalog products. Despite a negative operating margin, the company improved its EBITDA significantly to 5.9 million euros due to a reorganization process. However, it still faced a net loss of 2.3 million euros, although this was an improvement over the previous year’s first quarter.

