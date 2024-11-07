Digital Brands Group Eliminates Convertible Debt Successfully

The latest update is out from Digital Brands Group ( (DBGI) ).

Digital Brands Group, Inc. has successfully paid off $1.3 million in convertible notes, effectively eliminating all its debt securities convertible into common stock. This strategic financial move, highlighted by CEO Hil Davis, is part of the company’s broader effort to clean up its balance sheet and focus on growth. With over $3.5 million in debt repaid in 2024, DBG aims to alleviate financial burdens and enhance its market position.

