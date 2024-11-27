Digital Ally Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenge

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Digital Ally, Inc. faces a compliance challenge with Nasdaq due to a delay in filing its quarterly report, which has no immediate impact on its stock listing. The company has until January 2025 to submit a compliance plan, potentially extending to May 2025. Digital Ally is actively working to resolve the issue and aims to normalize its filing schedule by next year.

