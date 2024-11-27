News & Insights

Stocks

Digital Ally Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenge

November 27, 2024 — 04:59 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

An announcement from Digital Ally ( (DGLY) ) is now available.

Digital Ally, Inc. faces a compliance challenge with Nasdaq due to a delay in filing its quarterly report, which has no immediate impact on its stock listing. The company has until January 2025 to submit a compliance plan, potentially extending to May 2025. Digital Ally is actively working to resolve the issue and aims to normalize its filing schedule by next year.

For a thorough assessment of DGLY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DGLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.