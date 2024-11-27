Digital Ally Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenge

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
An announcement from Digital Ally ( (DGLY) ) is now available.
Digital Ally, Inc. faces a compliance challenge with Nasdaq due to a delay in filing its quarterly report, which has no immediate impact on its stock listing. The company has until January 2025 to submit a compliance plan, potentially extending to May 2025. Digital Ally is actively working to resolve the issue and aims to normalize its filing schedule by next year.
For a thorough assessment of DGLY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- What If Elon Musk Actually Did Buy the Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Channels?
- Long John Silver: Pirate, Mutineer, and Personal Finance Guru?
- ETH, ETHQ, ETHX: 3 Ethereum ETFs to Boost Portfolio Returns
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.