Digihost Reports Revenue Growth and Sustainability Efforts

Digihost Technology (TSE:DGHI) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Digihost Technology reported a 26% increase in month-over-month revenue and continues to focus on growth with significant investments in mining infrastructure and renewable energy. The company’s commitment to sustainable energy is highlighted by their new community solar project, providing clean electricity and reducing costs.
For further insights into TSE:DGHI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Investor About MicroStrategy Stock
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.