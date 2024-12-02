Digihost Reports Revenue Growth and Sustainability Efforts

Digihost Technology (TSE:DGHI) has released an update.

Digihost Technology reported a 26% increase in month-over-month revenue and continues to focus on growth with significant investments in mining infrastructure and renewable energy. The company’s commitment to sustainable energy is highlighted by their new community solar project, providing clean electricity and reducing costs.

