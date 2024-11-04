News & Insights

DigiAsia Strikes Forbearance Deal Amid Financial Struggles

November 04, 2024 — 05:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

DigiAsia (FAAS) has released an update.

DigiAsia Corp. has entered into a forbearance agreement with Helena Special Opportunities LLC and Scieniti LLC to address ongoing defaults under their financial agreements. As part of the arrangement, DigiAsia will issue ordinary shares and additional promissory notes to the creditors, who in turn have agreed to temporarily refrain from exercising their rights due to the defaults. This move is aimed at stabilizing the company’s financial situation and safeguarding shareholder interests.

