Diebold announces development in partnership with Piraeus

Diebold (DBD) Nixdorf announced a pivotal development in its long-standing partnership with Piraeus, a Greek multinational financial services company. By the end of 2024, Piraeus will have replaced its fleet of more than 1,200 self-service devices located inside the bank’s branches with DN Series cash recycling ATMs. The ATMs will provide Piraeus customers the ability to conveniently manage their cash while giving the bank a proven platform to move many transactions from inside the branch to the self-service channel in support of its branch transformation program.

